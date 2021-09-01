Corsair, GameStop, Skillz, AMC, Alibaba And More: Stocks Buzzing on WallStreetBets Today

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Wednesday.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) maintained its position as the most discussed asset on the forum with 622 mentions, followed by gaming equipment maker Corsair Gaming with 432 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Videogame maker GameStop and mobile gaming platform Skillz are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 261 and 250 mentions respectively.

Other stocks that are trending on the forum include movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), videoconferencing company Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and cannabis company Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Why It Matters: Corsair Gaming is seeing high interest on the WSB forum after a post on the forum noted on Monday that the company is primed for a “Gamma Squeeze.” About 30.8% of the company’s float is being held short, as per the latest data from Yahoo! Finance.

Shares of Skillz rose more than 11% in Tuesday’s regular trading session despite no company-specific news, but some WSB users posted screenshots of the shares they purchased and urged others to buy the stock.

GameStop and AMC Entertainment’s shares also rose amid strength in high-short interest names for the session. GameStop is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings results on Sept. 8.

Tilray’s shares gained more than 4% in the regular trading session amid continued optimism on cannabis legalization.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.2% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $451.56, but rose almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $452.44.

Corsair Gaming’s shares closed almost 2.3% higher in the regular trading session at $28.95, but declined 0.4% in the after-hours session to $28.83.

GameStop shares closed 4.3% higher in the regular trading session at $218.24 and further rose 0.8% in the after-hours session to $219.98.

