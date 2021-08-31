 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why GameStop Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
Why GameStop Shares Are Rising

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher by 3.6% at $216.68 amid strength in high-short interest names for the session.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GameStop has a total share float of 44.41 million, of which 8.08 million shares are sold short, representing 13% of shares sold short.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, GameStop is the 6th-most-mentioned ticker on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and video game accessories.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483 and a 52-week low of $5.69.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

Corsair Gaming Needs To Regain This Level Once Again Or Things Could Get Ugly
Root, Corsair, Alibaba, Globalstar, AMC And More: These Stocks Are On WallStreetBets Radar Today
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Support.com, Vinco Ventures And More
You Ask, We Analyze: Vinco Ventures Stages Massive Short Squeeze
Root, Alibaba, GameStop, Tesla And More — Stocks Buzzing on WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week
You Ask, We Analyze: What's Next For Support.com As It Slams Shorts?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com