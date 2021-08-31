Why GameStop Shares Are Rising

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher by 3.6% at $216.68 amid strength in high-short interest names for the session.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GameStop has a total share float of 44.41 million, of which 8.08 million shares are sold short, representing 13% of shares sold short.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, GameStop is the 6th-most-mentioned ticker on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and video game accessories.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483 and a 52-week low of $5.69.