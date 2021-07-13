 Skip to main content

TSM To Announce Additional Fab Expansion Plans: Digitimes Asia
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) will shortly disclose plans to build additional 28nm, 12nm, and 16nm process fabrication lines at new fabs, in addition to its Nanjing fab expansion Digitimes Asia reports.
  • Needham analyst Charles Shi initiated coverage on TSM with a Buy rating.
  • The firm expects revenue CAGR of 15% despite industry downturn within two years. The introduction of the 3nm technology, which will be largely immune to the industry cyclicality, supports the growth thesis.
  • TSM just reported a June revenue growth of 22.8% to NT$148.47 billion.
  • Price action: TSM shares traded higher by 2.11% at $125.21 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for TSM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jun 2021SusquehannaUpgradesNegativeNeutral
Jun 2021Argus ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy

