TSM To Announce Additional Fab Expansion Plans: Digitimes Asia

- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) will shortly disclose plans to build additional 28nm, 12nm, and 16nm process fabrication lines at new fabs, in addition to its Nanjing fab expansion Digitimes Asia reports.
- Needham analyst Charles Shi initiated coverage on TSM with a Buy rating.
- The firm expects revenue CAGR of 15% despite industry downturn within two years. The introduction of the 3nm technology, which will be largely immune to the industry cyclicality, supports the growth thesis.
- TSM just reported a June revenue growth of 22.8% to NT$148.47 billion.
- Price action: TSM shares traded higher by 2.11% at $125.21 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for TSM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Needham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|Susquehanna
|Upgrades
|Negative
|Neutral
|Jun 2021
|Argus Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
