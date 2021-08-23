fbpx

NeuroOne, RBC Medical Innovations Come Together For Ablation Device Program

byVandana Singh
August 23, 2021 1:35 pm
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTChas executed an agreement with RBC Medical Innovations for a proprietary radiofrequency (RF) generator.
  • The program will develop and manufacture an RF generator for use with NeuroOne's ablation electrode designed to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. 
  • Currently, two separate hospital visits and surgeries are required to treat seizures due to epilepsy or brain tumors that contribute to seizures. 
  • The partnership will offer a complete system combining the ablation electrode with the hardware and software required to perform the procedures. 
  • The project is expected to be completed in late 2022, pending receipt of regulatory clearance.
  • Price Action: NMTC shares are up 8.39% at $4.20 during the market session on the last check Monday.

