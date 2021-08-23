NeuroOne, RBC Medical Innovations Come Together For Ablation Device Program
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) has executed an agreement with RBC Medical Innovations for a proprietary radiofrequency (RF) generator.
- The program will develop and manufacture an RF generator for use with NeuroOne's ablation electrode designed to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode.
- Currently, two separate hospital visits and surgeries are required to treat seizures due to epilepsy or brain tumors that contribute to seizures.
- The partnership will offer a complete system combining the ablation electrode with the hardware and software required to perform the procedures.
- The project is expected to be completed in late 2022, pending receipt of regulatory clearance.
- Price Action: NMTC shares are up 8.39% at $4.20 during the market session on the last check Monday.
