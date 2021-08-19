fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
362.21
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.04
350.08
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.12
439.06
+ 0.03%

Palantir, Pfizer, Square, Genius Sports, Docusign — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday

byRachit Vats
August 19, 2021 6:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Palantir, Pfizer, Square, Genius Sports, Docusign — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Wednesday further increased her bets on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) on a day shares of the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company extended gains.

The popular money managing firm snapped up 93,189 shares — estimated to be worth $2.36 million — in Palantir on Wednesday. 

Palantir shares, which jumped 11% after it reported second quarter earnings last week, closed 5.47% higher at $25.28 on Wednesday.

Ark Invest owns Palantir via all of its six active exchange traded funds but deployed only the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) to buy the shares on Wednesday.

The six ETFs held a total of 35.77 million shares, worth $904.29 million, in Palantir, ahead of Wednesday’s trade.

See Also: Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Peter Thiel's Palantir, Adds Another $11.4M Shares

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Wednesday:

  • Snapped up 158,788 shares – estimated to be worth about $7.83 million – in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) on the dip. Pfizer shares closed 2.2% lower at $49.31 on Wednesday. 
  • Shed 1,887 shares, estimated to be worth $489,978, in Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc (NYSE:SQ). Square share closed 0.54% lower at $259.66 on Wednesday. 
  • Snapped up 241,657 shares, estimated to be worth $4.17 million, in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) on the day shares of the sports data and technology company closed 5.2% higher at $17.25.
  • Sold 57,133 shares, estimated to be worth about $16.3 million, in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU), on the day shares of the eSignature company closed 0.27% lower at $284.81.
  • Ark Invest bought or sold in a total of 50 stocks on Wednesday. 

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Peter Thiel's Palantir, Adds Another $11.4M Shares

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further increased the exposure in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), continuing its buying spree in the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company on the dip. read more

Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Google, DraftKings — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Monday continued its buying spree in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), piled up 2.57 million shares — estimated to be worth about $63 million — on the dip. Palantir shares closed 1.61% lower at $24.50 on Monday. read more

Cathie Wood's Ark Adds Another $29M To Palantir Stake After Q2 Earnings Beat, Buys DraftKings On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday snapped up 1.156 million shares — estimated to be worth about $28.78 million — in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR).   read more

Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Twitter, DraftKings — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Thursday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Thursday increased the exposure in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) as the shares of the data analytics firm soared amid strong customer growth in its U.S. commercial business reported for the second quarter.   read more