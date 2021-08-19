Palantir, Pfizer, Square, Genius Sports, Docusign — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Wednesday further increased her bets on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) on a day shares of the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company extended gains.

The popular money managing firm snapped up 93,189 shares — estimated to be worth $2.36 million — in Palantir on Wednesday.

Palantir shares, which jumped 11% after it reported second quarter earnings last week, closed 5.47% higher at $25.28 on Wednesday.

Ark Invest owns Palantir via all of its six active exchange traded funds but deployed only the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) to buy the shares on Wednesday.

The six ETFs held a total of 35.77 million shares, worth $904.29 million, in Palantir, ahead of Wednesday’s trade.

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Wednesday: