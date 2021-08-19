Palantir, Pfizer, Square, Genius Sports, Docusign — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Wednesday further increased her bets on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) on a day shares of the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company extended gains.
The popular money managing firm snapped up 93,189 shares — estimated to be worth $2.36 million — in Palantir on Wednesday.
Palantir shares, which jumped 11% after it reported second quarter earnings last week, closed 5.47% higher at $25.28 on Wednesday.
Ark Invest owns Palantir via all of its six active exchange traded funds but deployed only the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) to buy the shares on Wednesday.
The six ETFs held a total of 35.77 million shares, worth $904.29 million, in Palantir, ahead of Wednesday’s trade.
Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Wednesday:
- Snapped up 158,788 shares – estimated to be worth about $7.83 million – in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) on the dip. Pfizer shares closed 2.2% lower at $49.31 on Wednesday.
- Shed 1,887 shares, estimated to be worth $489,978, in Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc (NYSE:SQ). Square share closed 0.54% lower at $259.66 on Wednesday.
- Snapped up 241,657 shares, estimated to be worth $4.17 million, in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) on the day shares of the sports data and technology company closed 5.2% higher at $17.25.
- Sold 57,133 shares, estimated to be worth about $16.3 million, in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU), on the day shares of the eSignature company closed 0.27% lower at $284.81.
- Ark Invest bought or sold in a total of 50 stocks on Wednesday.
