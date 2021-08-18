BrainsWay Stock Gains On FDA Expanded Use Approval For Its Stimulation Device
- The FDA has cleared BrainsWay Ltd's (NASDAQ:BWAY) Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) System to reduce comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients with depression, also known as anxious depression.
- BrainsWay submitted data from 573 patients in support of its application to the FDA.
- The data demonstrated a treatment effect that was consistent, robust, and clinically meaningful for decreasing anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from a major depressive disorder.
- An analysis of the BrainsWay data found favorable outcomes with Deep TMS compared to sham or medication as a standard of care.
- Price Action: BWAY Stock is up 18.4% at $9.00 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
