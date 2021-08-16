Why Former NYSE Trader Bought Moderna, Sofi, Sonos and Coinbase Stock On Monday Morning

Veteran trader David Green was back live trading on Benzinga Monday morning , and the long-time trader made some moves.

Green pointed out a ‘far from moving average’ trade on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) morning. The stock opened down Monday morning, dropping more than 7% to nearly $350 a share. The stock was trading near $485 earlier in the month.

“Boom,” Green celebrated with his room. “We just made $3 on that trade [per share] in less than five minutes.”

Green put an order out to ‘buy the dip’ in Moderna, at $370 a share. The stock quickly reversed and Green sold the shares around $373 a share.

Live Trading With David Green is a morning trading show in which David live trades the open on Benzinga. The show airs Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 am ET on BenzingaTV.

Stocks Discussed On The Show

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) opened up slightly from Friday’s close, at $15 a share. The stock quickly dropped nearly 5%, almost reaching the $14 level. Green put out an order to purchase shares of SoFi at $14 while the stock was sliding down. The stock ended up reversing and going back up before Green’s orders were filled.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) opened slightly up, near $265 a share. After the open, the stock dropped down near the $254 level. Green put an order out to “buy the dip,” on Coinbase stock at $257 a share.

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Sonos stock opened up nearly 10% at $42 a share after news that the company won an important patent case against Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG). Green pointed out the strong trend in Sonos, and put out an order to purchase shares at $40.40.

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss.

Watch the full episode in the clip below, or click here to watch .

About The Show:

Benzinga’s Wall Street Global Trading Academy follows Wall Street Veteran David Green as he live trades at the market open breaks down what he is trading today. The show streams live Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 am ET on Benzinga's Youtube , Twitter , and Twitch .

About The Host