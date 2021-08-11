fbpx

QQQ
-0.56
367.40
-0.15%
DIA
+ 2.05
350.68
+ 0.58%
SPY
+ 0.88
441.80
+ 0.2%
TLT
+ 0.02
146.55
+ 0.01%
GLD
+ 2.16
159.62
+ 1.33%

Why (And When) Disney Stock Is Headed To $300 Per Share

byAdam Eckert
August 11, 2021 2:40 pm
Why (And When) Disney Stock Is Headed To $300 Per Share

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is trading slightly higher Wednesday ahead of its scheduled earnings report this week.

Two to three years from now, Disney will be trading at $300 per share, Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

See Also: Disney Seeks Confidential Arbitration For Settling Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Salary Lawsuit

With the theme parks and studios reopening, Disney's stock should have some upside ahead, according to Lebenthal.

Disney+ streaming numbers have been great, he said, adding that he expects the numbers to continue to grow moving forward.

"Give it two to three years to get to $300," Lebenthal said.

Disney is set to announce its fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes Thursday.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $117.23 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, Disney was up 0.43% at $177.83.

