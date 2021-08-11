Why (And When) Disney Stock Is Headed To $300 Per Share

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is trading slightly higher Wednesday ahead of its scheduled earnings report this week.

Two to three years from now, Disney will be trading at $300 per share, Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

With the theme parks and studios reopening, Disney's stock should have some upside ahead, according to Lebenthal.

Disney+ streaming numbers have been great, he said, adding that he expects the numbers to continue to grow moving forward.

"Give it two to three years to get to $300," Lebenthal said.

Disney is set to announce its fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes Thursday.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $117.23 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, Disney was up 0.43% at $177.83.