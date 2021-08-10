fbpx

Why Starbucks And These 2 Stocks Are William Blair's Top 3 Reopening Plays

byAdam Eckert
August 10, 2021 3:16 pm
Why Starbucks And These 2 Stocks Are William Blair's Top 3 Reopening Plays

William Blair named Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) its top reopening plays following a consumer survey that showed improving away-from-home coffee consumption, improving restaurant consumption and a live event industry poised to enter a significant reopening cycle. 

All three of these stocks have been working and will continue to work as the reopening continues, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

"Starbucks looks amazing," Brown said, adding that it should be easy for investors to understand why it has been going up and will continue its climb higher. 

The company's low foot traffic locations have turned into high foot traffic locations, he said. Starbucks also stands to benefit from its investments in technology and delivery, he added. 

Related Link: Starbucks Stock Holds Key Level, Trader Places Massive Block Trade

Shake Shack is a good pick for all of the same reasons as Starbucks, Brown noted. 

Live Nation "is going to be a business that is firing on all cylinders as people come back to shows," Brown told CNBC.

The increased concert attendance so far is "just a taste" of what is to come in the second half of the year, he said.

Brown told CNBC that he has positions in all three of the aforementioned stocks and plans to hold them for awhile. 

Price Action: At last check Tuesday, Starbucks was down 1.2% at $116.52, Shake Shack was up 2.63% at $92.24 and Live Nation was up 1.26% at $84.36.

Photo by StockSnap from Pixabay.

