fbpx

QQQ
-1.62
371.29
-0.44%
DIA
+ 1.42
349.19
+ 0.41%
SPY
+ 0.74
441.02
+ 0.17%
TLT
-2.51
152.80
-1.67%
GLD
-4.21
173.07
-2.49%

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sheds Another $35M In Square, Snaps $19M in Roku

byRachit Vats
August 8, 2021 9:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sheds Another $35M In Square, Snaps $19M in Roku

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday shed another 127,800 shares, estimated to be worth about $35.16 million, in Square Inc (NYSE:SQ), booking more profits as the stock recorded a 10% weekly gain.

SQ shares closed 2.38% lower at $275.10 on Friday but surged 11.3% in the week after a solid earnings beat. The Jack Dorsey-led financial services and digital payment company said it had agreed to purchase buy-now, pay-later company Afterpay in an all-stock deal valued at $29 billion.

Ark Invest deployed both Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) to sell Square shares on Friday. The investment firm also holds a position in Square via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

See Also: Square Scores With Afterpay Acquisition And Bitcoin Revenue, But Cathie Wood Sells The News. What To Do In Case She Was Right.

Together, the three ETFs held about 6.57 million shares, worth $1.85 billion, in Square ahead of Friday’s trade. A week ago, just before the shares surged, Ark Invest held over 7 million shares, worth $1.74 billion in Square.

The New York-based investment management firm also bought 48,880 shares, estimated to be worth about $19.14 million, in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU), on the dip — the second straight buy after three months of selling its positions in the streaming media player.

Roku shares closed 2.98% lower at $391.47 on Friday.

See Also: Roku Stock Pulls Back After Q2 Earnings: Has Streaming Growth Peaked?

Ark Invest deployed ARKK to buy shares in the San Jose, California-based company on Friday and also holds positions via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

Together the two ETFs held 3.87 million, worth $1.56 billion, in Roku ahead of Friday’s trade. 

Some of the other key Ark Invest buys on Friday included UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) and sells included Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY).

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Sheds $14.5M In Snapchat Parent, And Piles Up On Etsy, Robinhood

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday shed nearly 12.6% of its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), continuing the investment firm’s months-long selling spree in the Snapchat parent. read more

Cathie Wood Sells $55M In Square After Earnings Report, Trims $15M In Snapchat And Buys $1.2M In Amazon

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Monday rushed to book profit in Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) as the shares of the company skyrocketed after the second-quarter earnings result and the $29 billion Afterpay acquisition.  read more

Ark Buys $9M In Pinterest: Why Cathie Wood Firm Is Bullish On Social Media Stock Despite Growth Concerns

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest rushed to scoop up shares in Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) as shares of the company tumbled 18% on Friday and said the social media platform could become a prime beneficiary of the shift toward social commerce. read more

Ark Sells $43.7M In Tesla While Cathie Wood Likens Elon Musk Company To Apple

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest sold some of the shares in the electric vehicle maker months after setting a steep price target on the stock as the investment management firm re-balances its portfolio. read more