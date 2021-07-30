fbpx

QQQ
-1.78
368.26
-0.49%
DIA
-0.96
351.78
-0.27%
SPY
-1.87
442.52
-0.42%
TLT
+ 0.61
148.21
+ 0.41%
GLD
-1.59
172.76
-0.93%

Why This Investor Recently Bought Disney And Netflix

byAdam Eckert
July 30, 2021 3:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Investor Recently Bought Disney And Netflix

Boston Private Wealth's Shannon Saccocia recently bought stock in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), she said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Streaming will continue to be an "incredibly important part of the way we consume information," Saccocia told CNBC. Netflix and Disney are the two strongest players in the streaming space, she added.

If COVID-19 variant concerns continue to weigh on the markets, streaming stocks will be a good place to put money, she said.

See Also: This Day In Market History: Disney Buys ABC

Why Netflix? Netflix's ability to grow its subscriber base makes it a stock worth holding long-term, Saccocia said. She is anticipating the continued release of quality content from the streaming giant over the next few years.

Why Disney? Although Disney has seen recent success in the streaming world, its parks revenue still hasn't come back, Saccocia noted. She expects Disney to begin showing accelerating theme park revenue on its upcoming earnings report.

Disney is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Aug. 12.

Price Action: At last check Friday, Netflix was up 0.81% at $518.40, while Disney was down 1.11% at $176.37.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why This Trader Bought Netflix Stock Ahead Of Earnings

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has lagged the overall market so far this year, as the stock is down 2.28% year to date. read more

Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish On Disney's Reopening Prospects

The final episode of Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) "Loki" was released Wednesday. The credits at the conclusion of the show confirmed that it will be returning for a second season.  read more

Cramer Touts Disney's ESPN+ Price Raise, Early 'Black Widow' Success

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) announced Monday it will be increasing the subscription prices for its ESPN+ streaming service. read more

Should Investors Be Buying Disney Stock At Its Current Price?

Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) "Black Widow" brought in $80 million in box office sales and generated another $60 million through the Disney+ streaming service in its first weekend. read more