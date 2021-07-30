Why This Investor Recently Bought Disney And Netflix

Boston Private Wealth's Shannon Saccocia recently bought stock in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), she said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Streaming will continue to be an "incredibly important part of the way we consume information," Saccocia told CNBC. Netflix and Disney are the two strongest players in the streaming space, she added.

If COVID-19 variant concerns continue to weigh on the markets, streaming stocks will be a good place to put money, she said.

Why Netflix? Netflix's ability to grow its subscriber base makes it a stock worth holding long-term, Saccocia said. She is anticipating the continued release of quality content from the streaming giant over the next few years.

Why Disney? Although Disney has seen recent success in the streaming world, its parks revenue still hasn't come back, Saccocia noted. She expects Disney to begin showing accelerating theme park revenue on its upcoming earnings report.

Disney is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Aug. 12.

Price Action: At last check Friday, Netflix was up 0.81% at $518.40, while Disney was down 1.11% at $176.37.