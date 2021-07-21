fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.77
356.02
+ 0.77%
DIA
+ 2.91
342.17
+ 0.84%
SPY
+ 3.46
427.60
+ 0.8%
TLT
-1.90
151.90
-1.27%
GLD
-0.64
170.03
-0.38%

Boeing And Chevron Soar As The Dow Jones Finishes Higher

byHenry Khederian
July 21, 2021 4:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

U.S. indices were trading higher as stocks continue to rebound following Monday’s weakness and as investors weigh recent earnings. Investors also continue to monitor Delta variant news, which has caused volatility in reopening names.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.84% to $347.99
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.77% to $361.56
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished higher by 0.81% to $434.55

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) and Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) were among the top gainers for the DIA Wednesday.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were among the top losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) announced Wednesday morning it appointed CEO Adam Aron as its chairman of the board. Aron will serve as both chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment moving forward… Read More

On Monday, Jim Cramer said he expects SoFi Technologies Inc (NYSE:SOFI) to fall lower, adding he would be a buyer at the $14 level — but may not get that chance… Read More
Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BabyDoge) is reaching for the moon today after yesterday's market-defying takeoff, which left the crypto market in the dust… Read More

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Could This Stock Go From $6 To $100 In 2-3 Years? This Trader Says Yes

Ben Rabizadeh, founder of storytrading.com, said Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is his largest position Wednesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour." read more

This Trader Says To Buy Apple And These 3 Growth Stocks At Current Prices

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading lower Wednesday following intense flooding in Zhengzhou, a city in China's Henan province where Apple's largest iPhone assembly plant is located. CNBC reported operations at the plant weren't impacted by the floods. read more

Former NYSE Trader David Green: 'I Want To Buy AMC,' Thinks It's Going To Rise

Veteran trader David Green pointed out the strength of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Tuesday morning. The stock opened slightly up, around $35 a share, and continued to climb throughout the trading day, rising more than 20% to around $42 a share. read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Cassava Sciences, Facebook Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. read more