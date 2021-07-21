Boeing And Chevron Soar As The Dow Jones Finishes Higher

U.S. indices were trading higher as stocks continue to rebound following Monday’s weakness and as investors weigh recent earnings. Investors also continue to monitor Delta variant news, which has caused volatility in reopening names.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.77% to $361.56 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished higher by 0.81% to $434.55

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) and Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) were among the top gainers for the DIA Wednesday.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were among the top losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) announced Wednesday morning it appointed CEO Adam Aron as its chairman of the board. Aron will serve as both chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment moving forward… Read More

On Monday, Jim Cramer said he expects SoFi Technologies Inc (NYSE:SOFI) to fall lower, adding he would be a buyer at the $14 level — but may not get that chance… Read More

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BabyDoge) is reaching for the moon today after yesterday's market-defying takeoff, which left the crypto market in the dust… Read More