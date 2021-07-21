Baby Doge Defies All Bear Market Odds: Coin Price Is Up 82% In A Day

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BabyDoge) is reaching for the moon today after yesterday's market-defying takeoff, which left the crypto market in the dust.

What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Baby Doge Coin's price grew by nearly 82% today from its 24-hour low of $0.000000001494 to a high of $0.000000002728, before settling at $0.000000002768 as of press time.

BabyDoge is on a winning streak and seemingly does not care about the laws governing the crypto market and logic.

Just yesterday, this sweet puppy rallied 70% as the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) went under $30,000, leading memecoin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) crashed and speculation about an incoming U.S. regulatory crackdown spread fear, uncertainty and doubt among sensible market participants — but this pup just does not care.

Today, BabyDoge seemingly just followed the overall market but with much greater enthusiasm.

The direction of the cryptocurrency market is usually set by Bitcoin's movements, and it gained about 7% over the past 24 hours and is trading at over $31,735 as of press time.