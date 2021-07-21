This Trader Says To Buy Apple And These 3 Growth Stocks At Current Prices

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading lower Wednesday following intense flooding in Zhengzhou, a city in China's Henan province where Apple's largest iPhone assembly plant is located. CNBC reported operations at the plant weren't impacted by the floods.

Investors need to pay attention to how long the flooding continues in China, Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian said Wednesday on CNBC.

The flooding could be problematic for Apple if it continues for weeks, but if it only lasts a few days, it's not going to negatively impact the stock, Najarian said.

If Apple is able to get its plant up and running relatively quickly in order to meet demand for the third and fourth quarters, he said the stock is a buy. Apple is going through an upgrade cycle that should continue to be a catalyst for the stock.

"I love the growth stocks," Najarian emphasized. He said he would buy Apple, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at current prices.

Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $150 and as low as $89.14 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 0.82% at $144.95

Photo: courtesy of Apple.