AMC Smokes Shorts Again: What's Next?

AMC Entertainment Holding Inc (NYSE:AMC) shot up 24.47% Tuesday amid returned interest in reopening stocks. The company also announced on Monday evening it had made a deal to reopen the Grove Theatre and The Americana at Brand Theatre in the Los Angeles area in August under the AMC Brand. The two theatres were formerly leased by Pacific Theatres and are two of the highest-grossing theatres in Los Angeles.

Although presently not the top trending stock on r/WallStreetBets, AMC was still the 10th most mentioned stock on Tuesday. The subreddit often targets stocks with unusual characteristics such as bizarre levels of ownership and high short interest. AMC’s underlying statistics have been improving over the last few months, however, and of the company’s 448.74 million share float 75.48 million shares are held short; this is down from 102.3 million in May.

Despite short interest decreasing, AMC is still volatile and able to make big swings.

See Also: Why AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron Has Earned 'The Loyalty Of The Apes'

The AMC Chart: On Monday, during a big bear day in the general markets, AMC put in a bottom at $31.15 and managed to print a bullish hammer candlestick indicating higher prices would come on Tuesday. AMC then printed a bullish Marubozu candlestick on Tuesday. This Marubozu candle has a very small upper wick, indicating AMC had buyers at every price level it traded at intraday.

AMC broke into a downtrend on July 1 and made a series of lower highs and lower lows until Tuesday when the price closed at $43.08, above its lower high of $37.73, which indicates a bullish trend change. Bulls won’t want the stock to drop below $31.15 for the trend to be confirmed.

AMC was able to recapture the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) as support but rejected, and wicked from, the 21-day EMA. Bulls will want to see AMC regain support of the level in the near term. AMC is trading well above the 200-day simple moving average, indicating overall sentiment in the stock remains bullish.

Bulls want to see continued bullish volume push AMC over the 21-day EMA and up towards the $47.91 area. If it can regain the level as support, it could trade up toward $52.97.

Bears want to see AMC’s stock continue to reject the 21-day EMA and for it to drop down and lose support of the eight-day EMA which aligns with a support level at $39.71. If the stock were to lose the level, it could fall toward the $31.81 mark.

AMC Price Action: Shares of AMC Entertainment traded up 4.2% to $44.78 at publication time.