Why AMC Shares Are Trading Higher Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning amid a rebound in reopening stocks, which dipped on Monday due to ongoing Delta variant concerns.

AMC also late Monday announced an agreement to reopen the Grove Theatre and The Americana at Brand Theatre in the Los Angeles Area in August.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, AMC is the 10th-most-mentioned ticker for Tuesday on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets.

AMC owns, operates or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, AMC operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91. At the time of publcation, shares were trading 7.13% higher at $37.11.