fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.66
351.02
+ 1.03%
DIA
+ 5.64
334.24
+ 1.66%
SPY
+ 6.05
418.92
+ 1.42%

Why AMC Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
July 20, 2021 11:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning amid a rebound in reopening stocks, which dipped on Monday due to ongoing Delta variant concerns.

AMC also late Monday announced an agreement to reopen the Grove Theatre and The Americana at Brand Theatre in the Los Angeles Area in August.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, AMC is the 10th-most-mentioned ticker for Tuesday on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets.

AMC owns, operates or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, AMC operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91. At the time of publcation, shares were trading 7.13% higher at $37.11. 

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why AMC Shares Are Moving Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher by 2% at $55.15 Monday morning after the company announced about 2 million people watched movies this weekend, between Thursday and Sunday, at AMC's U.S. read more

Why GameStop Shares Are Soaring Higher Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher by 13.4% to $272.24 Monday afternoon, potentially in anticipation of its first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9. read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Wells Fargo, Workhorse Or AMC?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In AMC, Nio Or Boeing?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here's the latest news and updates for AMC, Nio and Boeing. read more