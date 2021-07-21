Why TRxADE Health Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares are trading higher by 26.4% at $6.75 Wednesday morning after the company's Bonum Health signed a telemedicine service distribution deal with Southeastern Grocers.

According to a Wednesday press release, Bonum Health will provide affordable telemedicine services and prescription discount savings to the patients of Southeastern Grocers retail stores and pharmacies by offering Bonum Health's mobile health services application and prescriber program.

The press release also states the partnership provides Winn-Dixie patients direct access to prescription discount savings through Bonum Health signature telemedicine application, which can be downloaded from both the Google Play and App Store.

TRxADE Health has a 52-week high of $10.82 and a 52-week low of $3.10.