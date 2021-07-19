NVIDIA Rips Higher Into Stock Split. Former NYSE Trader Says Buy It.

Veteran trader David Green pointed out the strength of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Monday morning. The stock opened $10 lower on Monday morning but quickly ripped higher by 6% in the first 90 minutes of trading. The stock will undergo a 4-for-1 stock split Tuesday morning.

David Green, host of Live Trading With David Green on Benzinga, pointed out the strong trend in NVIDIA's stock on Monday's show.

“I want to be long NVIDIA,” Green said. “We will get a lot of action once we have earnings coming out.”

Stocks Discussed On The Show

Green also discussed GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME), saying that he was not willing to short the stock at current levels.

“It looks like a better buy than a sell right now,” Green said.

Green also said he was long Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX), saying the stock was tough to trade, but that he liked it at current levels (around $75 a share). Additionally, Green explained that he was long Virgin Galactic Holding Inc (NYSE:SPCE), via selling puts.

“SPCE came down right to our pivot levels at $27.60, I would be fine owning stock at that price which is why we sold puts right at that level,” Green said.

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss.

