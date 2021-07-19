3 Stocks Are Stephanie Link's Favorite Reopening Plays

Although there are increased concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant, investors should continue to hold reopening plays in their portfolios, Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The consumer continues to show increasing strength and there are plenty of job availabilities, Link said.

Wages are higher and home prices are up 18%. The retail sales number from last week was much stronger than expected, she added.

As consumer confidence remains high and leading indicators point to an improvement in the economy, investors should continue to own the reopening plays, Link said.

She told CNBC Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) and Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) are the top three reopening plays on her radar.

Price Action: At last check Monday, Expedia was down 3%, TJX Companies was down 2.6% and Spirit Airlines was down 5.3%.

Photo: Colin Brown Photography from Flickr.