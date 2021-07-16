Why Elys Gaming Shares Are Popping Off Today

Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares are trading higher Friday afternoon after the company earlier announced it will debut its Elys Gameboard U.S. retail sports betting platform at The National Indian Gaming Association trade show.

Elys Game Technology is an advanced sports betting and i-Gaming full-service provider in the regulated business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets.

Elys Game Technology focuses on driving results for casino and leisure gaming operators with retail and digital solutions for Europe, North America and around the globe. The group operates into two segments, namely betting establishments and betting platform software and services.

Elys Game Technology has a 52-week high of $8.28 and a 52-week low of $1.30.