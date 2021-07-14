fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

Why Investors Should Be Buying American Express Stock

byAdam Eckert
July 14, 2021 12:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Investors Should Be Buying American Express Stock

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is a stock investors should own, Jim Cramer said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

The technicals look great for American Express, Cramer said, adding that the stock is a "coiled spring."

The company is doing incredibly well with the domestic reopening, he noted. "Can you imagine when you get international? That's the stock to own."

If investors believe Europe is going to come back, this is a great stock to buy, Cramer emphasized.

Related Link: American Express Offers Cardholders Exclusive SZA NFTs

American Express is set to report its quarterly financial results on July 23.

AXP Price Action: American Express has traded as high as $174.76 and as low as $89.11 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 0.43% at $171.77.

Related Link: Learn more about the stock market and more on Benzinga YouTube!

Photo: Courtesy of American Express.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Says 'Not Too Late' To Bet On These Reopening Plays

Jim Cramer said Monday it is not too late “to make a big bet” on reopening stocks. read more

Cramer Thinks Credit Card Stocks Could Be Winners Of Economic Reopening

Jim Cramer is sharing thoughts on why some stocks are trading higher or lower that shouldn’t be. Cramer on Credit Cards: The discussion Monday morning on CNBC showed that many of the large banks were trading higher. “Visa and Mastercard are the real winners of reopening, not JPMorgan.” read more

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: American Express

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coca-Cola, GM, Moderna, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and top automakers. Bank stocks, a vaccine maker and a leading miner were among the bearish calls seen. read more