Why Investors Should Be Buying American Express Stock

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is a stock investors should own, Jim Cramer said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

The technicals look great for American Express, Cramer said, adding that the stock is a "coiled spring."

The company is doing incredibly well with the domestic reopening, he noted. "Can you imagine when you get international? That's the stock to own."

If investors believe Europe is going to come back, this is a great stock to buy, Cramer emphasized.

American Express is set to report its quarterly financial results on July 23.

AXP Price Action: American Express has traded as high as $174.76 and as low as $89.11 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 0.43% at $171.77.

Photo: Courtesy of American Express.