Baidu And Nvidia Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday amid concerns the economic recovery is slowing. Growing concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant have also weighed on sentiment amid a rise in cases in some U.S. states and a state of emergency declared in Japan.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 0.6% to $358.77

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.73% to $344.38

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) fell 0.81% to $430.92

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Thursday.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ:BIDU) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

