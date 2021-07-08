fbpx
QQQ
-2.18
363.13
-0.6%
DIA
-2.53
349.45
-0.73%
SPY
-3.46
437.92
-0.8%
TLT
+ 0.58
147.46
+ 0.39%
GLD
-0.09
168.85
-0.05%

Baidu And Nvidia Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

byHenry Khederian
July 8, 2021 4:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday amid concerns the economic recovery is slowing. Growing concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant have also weighed on sentiment amid a rise in cases in some U.S. states and a state of emergency declared in Japan.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 0.6% to $358.77
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.73% to $344.38
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) fell 0.81% to $430.92

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Thursday.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ:BIDU) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

Amid rising Chinese regulation concerns, the growing consensus is that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will face increased scrutiny in that market… Read More

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) gapped down 2% Thursday morning but bulls bought the dip and the stock quickly filled the overhead gap… Read More
Close on the heels of XPeng, Inc.'s (NYSE:XPEV) debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange, the EV maker is to become a part of the exchange's key index… Read More

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The 10 Most Expensive Stocks In The S&P 500

2 Stocks Up 50% In 2017 That Have Further Room For Upside

Morgan Stanley Lists Top SMID Stocks To Buy And Sell Headed Into 2017

Align's New Direct-To-Consumer Focus Earns It A Higher Price Target From Stifel