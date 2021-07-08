fbpx
QQQ
-2.58
363.53
-0.71%
DIA
-3.49
350.41
-1.01%
SPY
-4.33
438.79
-1%
TLT
+ 0.57
147.47
+ 0.39%
GLD
-0.33
169.09
-0.2%

Tesla Could Trade 'Well Beyond' $900 Price Target Says Morgan Stanley Analyst

byAdam Eckert
July 8, 2021 2:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Could Trade 'Well Beyond' $900 Price Target Says Morgan Stanley Analyst

Amid rising Chinese regulation concerns, the growing consensus is that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will face increased scrutiny in that market.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" that the firm has long expressed concern on the role of government policies, yet Morgan Stanley continues to recommend Tesla. 

Tesla's success in China should not be the main reason investors own the stock, he said. Although there remains the opportunity for Tesla in China, Jonas is focused on the company's ability to increase the number of vehicle models it offers.

Tesla could increase its model lineup "from just four today to maybe 24 in the coming years," Jonas said, adding Tesla could address markets for vans, trucks, SUVs and fleets. 

The Morgan Stanley analyst has a $900 price target on Tesla, but he told CNBC that as the company expands its model lineup and generates increasing recurring revenue from its software-as-a-service offering, the stock could trade "well beyond" the $900 price target.

Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $262.36 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 0.53% at $647.98.

 

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why JPMorgan Is Raising Tesla Delivery Estimates, EPS Estimates, Price Target

JPMorgan analysts increased several estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Wednesday following the automaker’s second-quarter vehicle delivery update. read more

China's Didi Crackdown: 3 Takeaways For Tesla Investors

DiDi Global Inc - ADR (NYSE: DIDI) shares are down another 6% on Wednesday and have now fallen well below the company’s IPO price of $14 on news that China is cracking down hard on the ride-sharing company and has removed Didi from the WeChat and A read more

Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker BYD Could Fully Transition To NEVs As Evident From Sale-Numbers, Say Analysts

Chinese legacy automaker BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) could transition to a fully new-energy-vehicle portfolio, a Huaxi Securities analyst said, as reported by c read more

Tesla Delivery Numbers Could Surprise To The Upside: Dan Ives

When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reports its delivery numbers, it should be the start of a very strong second half of 2021 for the company, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more