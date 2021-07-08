fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.76
359.43
+ 0.21%
DIA
+ 1.15
344.67
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.59
431.34
+ 0.37%
TLT
+ 1.30
145.44
+ 0.89%
GLD
+ 0.70
167.42
+ 0.42%

Cathie Wood Loads Up $71M In Tesla On Dip

byRachit Vats
July 7, 2021 11:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Loads Up $71M In Tesla On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 110,731 shares, estimated to be worth about $71.38 million, in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on the dip.

Tesla shares closed 2.26% lower at $644.65 on Wednesday and have advanced about 7.6% since Ark last bought the company's shares in early June.

The New York-based investment deployed the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) to buy the shares and also hold Tesla stock via two other traded funds, namely, the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

See Also: Nio's Next Move In Europe Could Be Battling Tesla In Crucial Market Germany, Indicates Job Post

All three ETFs – ARKK, ARKQ and ARKW- count Tesla among their largest holdings and together held about 4.93 million shares, worth $3.25 billion, in the electric vehicle company ahead of Wednesday’s trade. 

A Tesla bull, Ark Funds had in March updated its price target on electric vehicle maker’s stock to $3,000 per share, to be reached by 2025.

Some of the other key Ark Invest buys on Wednesday included Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ:QSI) and sells included Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Sector ETFs Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Loads Up Further On Netflix, Coinbase; Trims Palantir

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday deployed the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX) to buy 3,007 shares, estimated to be worth about $1.6 million, in the video streaming company Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: read more

Why Cathie Wood Bought $72.4M In Twitter As Stock Tanked Post Earnings-Report

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 1.3 million shares, worth about $72.42 million, in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Friday as the stock slumped after the social media company reported lower-than-expected user growth in the first quarter. read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up $34.5M Worth Of Tesla As Shares Retreat Post Q1 Earnings Report

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 49,755 shares, worth about $34.55 million, in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday as the stock dipped in the aftermath of the electric vehicle maker reporting earnings for the first quarter. read more

Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On Skillz

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management believes the mobile gaming company Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) has been a victim of misunderstanding after recent short-seller allegations against the company related to its revenue recognition practices and its NFL partnership. read more