Cathie Wood Loads Up $71M In Tesla On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 110,731 shares, estimated to be worth about $71.38 million, in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on the dip.

Tesla shares closed 2.26% lower at $644.65 on Wednesday and have advanced about 7.6% since Ark last bought the company's shares in early June.

The New York-based investment deployed the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) to buy the shares and also hold Tesla stock via two other traded funds, namely, the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

All three ETFs – ARKK, ARKQ and ARKW- count Tesla among their largest holdings and together held about 4.93 million shares, worth $3.25 billion, in the electric vehicle company ahead of Wednesday’s trade.

A Tesla bull, Ark Funds had in March updated its price target on electric vehicle maker’s stock to $3,000 per share, to be reached by 2025.

Some of the other key Ark Invest buys on Wednesday included Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ:QSI) and sells included Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).