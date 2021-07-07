fbpx
Jon Najarian Says He's Extremely Overweight Tech, Talks Apple

byAdam Eckert
July 7, 2021 1:16 pm
Technology and other growth stocks were held back at the beginning of the year on accelerating inflation concerns. In recent weeks, growth stocks have regained momentum and many big names are making new 52-week highs.

Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian is extremely overweight technology stocks, he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

As earnings season approaches, Najarian said investors should continue to ride the momentum in technology and growth. He expects growth stocks to outperform "in a big way" throughout the second half of 2021.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) should continue higher as investors anticipate the release of the iPhone 13 in the fall, he said. 

Related Link: What We Know About Apple's Next iPhone

Najarian thinks the Apple App Store is "killing it." Apple's stock may be just days away from reaching record highs, he added.

Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $145.09 and as low as $89.14 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 1.37% at $143.95.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.

