fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.07
350.50
+ 1.15%
DIA
+ 1.59
344.77
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 3.29
427.14
+ 0.76%
TLT
+ 0.87
143.30
+ 0.6%
GLD
+ 1.12
165.08
+ 0.67%

Why Investors Should Be Buying Apple Stock

byAdam Eckert
July 2, 2021 4:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Investors Should Be Buying Apple Stock

After having its slowest start to a year in five years, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the best performing FAANG name this week. 

The panel on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" discussed Friday why investors should be putting money to work in Apple.

Apple has been getting more and more endorsement from institutional investors lately, Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian told CNBC. Institutions have been accumulating shares of Apple since it was in the low $120s, he added. Najarian expects the accumulation to continue into the fall this year. 

Farr, Miller & Washington's Michael Farr told CNBC that compared to the rest of the FAANG names, Apple is a "standout buy." The stock has lagged so far this year and investors make more money when they invest in contrarian names, rather than the ones that are hot, he said.

Although Apple products are lasting longer, people still continue to upgrade, Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson said. When given the chance to invest in a company that is as "innovative and creative as Apple is, you have to be in that name," she emphasized. 

Related Link: This Is How Long Apple Took To Sell 100M Units Of The iPhone 12

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal told CNBC that investing in Apple is as simple as following the money. When the stock is down, Apple buys back shares, he said, adding that the company shrinks its share count by around 6% year-over-year via buybacks.

APPL Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $145.09 and as low as $89.14 over a 52-week period. 

At market close Friday, the stock was up 1.96% at $139.96.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Pro Traders Break Down Netflix, Disney Streaming War

ACNBC panel discussed the streaming war between Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more

Josh Brown On Apple: A 'Miraculous Company'

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a miraculous company and an unbelievable stock, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more

Dan Ives Says Apple Is Headed To $3 Trillion Market Cap

The current product development cycle will be the biggest one over the last decade for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

What Are The Short- And Long-Term Outlooks For Apple Stock?

With Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) recent underperformance, the panel on read more