This Is How Long Apple Took To Sell 100M Units Of The iPhone 12

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) launched its 5G-enabled iPhone 12 phones late last year, and the newest iteration of the flagship product is deemed as a success.

100M Milestone In 7 Months: Cumulative global sales of Apple's iPhone 12 series reached 100 million units in April, according to data from Counterpoint Research. This is about seven months from the launch and about two months earlier than the iPhone 11 series reached that point, the firm said.

The timeline to achieve the milestone was the same as the iPhone 6 series, which helped Apple achieve its first volume super-cycle at the cusp of 4G transition, it added.

"With the iPhone 12 series, Apple has achieved another volume super-cycle after six generations of iPhones and at the cusp of 5G transition," the research firm said.

5G, Full OLED Screen Pulling Points: The addition of 5G capability and a full OLED screen attracted users to the iPhone 12, CounterPoint Research said. Given the ASPs of Apple phones are at an all-time high, the firm expects iPhone volume super-cycle will also lead to a revenue super-cycle, the firm added.

Higher-end Model The Toast of Users: The highest version of the iPhone 12 iteration — the iPhone Pro Max — was the most sought-after among the iPhone 12 models, CounterPoint Research said.

The Pro Max version's share was 29% for the iPhone 12 compared to 25% for the iPhone 11, the firm noted.

"Supported by the stellar performance of the iPhone 12 series, Apple achieved a record-high market share for April," the firm added.

At last check, Apple shares were down 0.62% at $136.10 on Thursday.

