fbpx
QQQ
-1.01
355.44
-0.28%
DIA
+ 0.89
344.06
+ 0.26%
SPY
+ 1.49
426.57
+ 0.35%
TLT
-0.71
145.06
-0.49%
GLD
+ 0.07
165.56
+ 0.04%

This Is How Long Apple Took To Sell 100M Units Of The iPhone 12

byShanthi Rexaline
July 1, 2021 11:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Is How Long Apple Took To Sell 100M Units Of The iPhone 12

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) launched its 5G-enabled iPhone 12 phones late last year, and the newest iteration of the flagship product is deemed as a success.

100M Milestone In 7 Months: Cumulative global sales of Apple's iPhone 12 series reached 100 million units in April, according to data from Counterpoint Research. This is about seven months from the launch and about two months earlier than the iPhone 11 series reached that point, the firm said.

The timeline to achieve the milestone was the same as the iPhone 6 series, which helped Apple achieve its first volume super-cycle at the cusp of 4G transition, it added.

"With the iPhone 12 series, Apple has achieved another volume super-cycle after six generations of iPhones and at the cusp of 5G transition," the research firm said.

Related Link: Why Apple's Stock Valuation Could Present Long-Term Buying Opportunity

5G, Full OLED Screen Pulling Points: The addition of 5G capability and a full OLED screen attracted users to the iPhone 12, CounterPoint Research said. Given the ASPs of Apple phones are at an all-time high, the firm expects iPhone volume super-cycle will also lead to a revenue super-cycle, the firm added.

Higher-end Model The Toast of Users: The highest version of the iPhone 12 iteration — the iPhone Pro Max — was the most sought-after among the iPhone 12 models, CounterPoint Research said.

The Pro Max version's share was 29% for the iPhone 12 compared to 25% for the iPhone 11, the firm noted.

"Supported by the stellar performance of the iPhone 12 series, Apple achieved a record-high market share for April," the firm added.

At last check, Apple shares were down 0.62% at $136.10 on Thursday.

Related Link: Here's Why Apple's Sales Jumped In India In Q1

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

A 6.7-Inch iPhone At $900? Analyst Says Apple Will Bring This Product To Market Next Year

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will launch two lower-end iPhones with larger screens next year, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. read more

At War With Apple, Facebook Likely Setting Bigger Sight On Augmented Reality Dominance With Smartwatch Launch, Says Analyst

Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) anticipated smartwatch launch in 2022 could be its gateway to gain on the next mobile computing platform — augmente read more

Apple Will Find It Hard To Recover From Fallout Over App Store Policies, Says Bill Gurley

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) would not have ended up “in the mess” it is currently in if the tech giant had implemented a 10% commission on in-app purchases, according to Silicon Valley investor Bill Gurley. read more

Will Apple Preview Highly-Anticipated Mixed Reality Goggles At WWDC 2021?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) could preview the mixed reality (MR) goggles as a wildcard at its upcoming annual Worldwide Developers Conference, according to Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster — who has been closely tracking the company. read more