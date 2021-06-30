fbpx
Why Upstart Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
June 30, 2021 1:40 pm
Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are trading higher by 7.3% at $131.95. Strength is possibly related to high short interest in the name, as high short-interest stocks have seen volatility this year.

Upstart Holdings provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. The revenue of the company is primarily comprised of fees paid by banks.

Upstart Holdings has a 52-week high of $191.68 and a 52-week low of $22.61.

