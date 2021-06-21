Why Enochian Biosciences, Raven Industries And GE Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares are trading higher by 11.7% at $6.48 Monday morning after the company announced it acquired an exclusive license for an innovative technology to potentially treat and prevent all variants of coronavirus, including the cause of COVID-19, as well as influenza.

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares are trading higher by 49.3% at $57.67 after CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) announced it will acquire the company for $58 per share in cash.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares are trading higher by around 1% Monday morning after the company announced in a Form 8-K that it will proceed with the 1-for-8 reverse stock split.

GE says they plan to file an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to effectuate the reverse stock split, which is expected to be effective after the close of trading on July 30, 2021, and GE common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 2, 2021.