Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In AT&T, Cleveland-Cliffs Or TAL Education Group?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for AT&T, Cleveland-Cliffs and TAL Education.

Scotiabank analyst Jeff Fan upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform and raised the price target from $28 to $31.

JPMorgan analyst Michael Glick initiated coverage of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $39.

See Also: Why JPMorgan Is Bullish About Cleveland-Cliffs, Even If Steel Prices Fall

Morgan Stanley analyst Sheng Zhong downgraded TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $75 to $21.50.