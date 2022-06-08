If You Had $10,000, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin Right Now?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

If you had $10,000 to invest, would you put it on Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD or Dogecoin DOGE/USD right now?

Bitcoin: 48.6%

Ethereum: 20.1%

Dogecoin: 31.3%

Bitcoin was trading at around $30,080, Ethereum was trading at $1,785 and Dogecoin was trading at $0.079 at the time of publication.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in June 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.