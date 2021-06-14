fbpx
Why Are Bitcoin-Related Stocks Trading Higher Today?

byHenry Khederian
June 14, 2021 8:21 am
Shares of several stocks with cryptocurrency exposure, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading higher by 8%, 8.4% and 2.2%, respectively, amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk suggested Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) may begin accepting Bitcoin for payment again.

Read More: Elon Musk Sets The Record Straight On When Tesla Will Accept Bitcoin Again

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment and its crypto-currency machines are located in Canada.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Coinbase Global is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates substantially all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform.

