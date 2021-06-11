fbpx
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Tilray, Ocugen, Biogen Or Snowflake?

byHenry Khederian
June 11, 2021 8:20 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and news updates for Tilray, Ocugen, Biogen and Snowflake.

CIBC analyst John Zamparo downgraded Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) from Outperform to Neutral and announced a $25 price target.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $12 to $10.

Roth Capital analyst Zegbeh Jallah downgraded Ocugen from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $10 to $6.

Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal upgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $500 price target.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $270 to $265.

