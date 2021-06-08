fbpx
QQQ
-0.20
336.80
-0.06%
DIA
-0.34
346.93
-0.1%
SPY
-0.32
422.51
-0.08%
TLT
+ 0.79
138.68
+ 0.57%
GLD
-0.52
178.39
-0.29%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Target, Biogen Or Delta Air Lines?

byHenry Khederian
June 8, 2021 10:08 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Target, Biogen and Delta Air Lines.

  • UBS analyst Michael Lasser upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $210 to $265.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) with a Buy and raised the price target from $305 to $452.
  • Baird analyst Brian Skorney upgraded Biogen from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $216 to $382.
  • Citigroup analyst Mohit Bansal upgraded Biogen from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $200 to $440.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained Biogen with an Overweight and raised the price target from $343 to $455.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $70 to $73.
  • Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu upgraded Delta Air Lines from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $60.

