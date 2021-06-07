fbpx
QQQ
-0.11
335.71
-0.03%
DIA
-1.40
349.30
-0.4%
SPY
-0.91
423.51
-0.22%
TLT
-0.37
140.27
-0.27%
GLD
+ 0.24
176.92
+ 0.14%

Why GameStop Shares Are Soaring Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
June 7, 2021 12:11 pm
Why GameStop Shares Are Soaring Higher Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading higher by 13.4% to $272.24 Monday afternoon, potentially in anticipation of its first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9.

GameStop shares are also trading higher in sympathy with shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). Both stocks have garnered an abundance of retail trader and investor attention throughout 2021.

See Also: AMC, Other Stonk Investors Should Watch For This Key Catalyst In Week Ahead, Says Analyst

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States. 

GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated GameStop shares were trading at the $282.24 level.

