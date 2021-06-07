Why GameStop Shares Are Soaring Higher Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading higher by 13.4% to $272.24 Monday afternoon, potentially in anticipation of its first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9.

GameStop shares are also trading higher in sympathy with shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). Both stocks have garnered an abundance of retail trader and investor attention throughout 2021.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States.

GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated GameStop shares were trading at the $282.24 level.