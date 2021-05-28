fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.81
331.07
+ 0.54%
DIA
+ 1.35
343.25
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 1.45
417.85
+ 0.34%
TLT
+ 0.43
138.23
+ 0.31%
GLD
+ 0.48
177.23
+ 0.27%

Why Nvidia Stock Is Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
May 28, 2021 1:42 pm
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher by 4.6% at $648.23 Friday afternoon on continued strength following the company's Wednesday earnings report. Multiple analysts on Thursday raised their price targets on the stock.

Nvidia is a leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems.

In recent years, Nvidia has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's graphics processing units.

