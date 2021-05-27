fbpx
QQQ
-0.20
334.33
-0.06%
DIA
+ 1.26
342.02
+ 0.37%
SPY
+ 1.04
418.04
+ 0.25%
TLT
-0.96
140.18
-0.69%
GLD
-0.35
177.99
-0.19%

Why Reed's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
May 27, 2021 11:29 am
Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) shares are trading higher by 13.8% at $1.06 Thursday morning. The company today highlighted the launch of its flagship Extra Ginger Beer in 12 Oz cans into 1,600+ Walmart mixer sets.

Reed's shares were also trading higher on May 4 after the company announced an expanded distribution agreement with CVS Pharmacy.

Reed's sells Ginger Beer. The company's portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages are sold in over 40,000 outlets nationwide including the natural and specialty food channel, grocery stores, mass merchants, drug stores, convenience stores, club stores and on-premise locations including bars and restaurants. Reed's two core brands are Reed's Craft Ginger Beer and Reed's Real Ginger Ale and Virgil's Handcrafted soda.

