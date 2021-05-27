Why Reed's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) shares are trading higher by 13.8% at $1.06 Thursday morning. The company today highlighted the launch of its flagship Extra Ginger Beer in 12 Oz cans into 1,600+ Walmart mixer sets.

Reed's shares were also trading higher on May 4 after the company announced an expanded distribution agreement with CVS Pharmacy.

Reed's sells Ginger Beer. The company's portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages are sold in over 40,000 outlets nationwide including the natural and specialty food channel, grocery stores, mass merchants, drug stores, convenience stores, club stores and on-premise locations including bars and restaurants. Reed's two core brands are Reed's Craft Ginger Beer and Reed's Real Ginger Ale and Virgil's Handcrafted soda.