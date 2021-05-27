fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
334.13
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
343.29
-0.01%
SPY
-0.03
419.10
-0.01%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, Nvidia Or Pinduoduo?

byHenry Khederian
May 27, 2021 8:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, Nvidia Or Pinduoduo?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Ford, Nvidia and Pinduoduo.

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $13 to $17.

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) with a Hold and raised the price target from $575 to $600.

BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya also maintained a Buy on Nvidia and lifted the price target from $700 to $750.

Citigroup analyst Alicia Yap maintained Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $190 to $168.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas WIIM Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Ford Stock Is Racing Higher Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 6.6% at $13.66 after the company announced its 'Ford+' plan to improve electrification, commercial offerings, consumer connected services. read more

Here's Why Ford Stock Is Racing Higher Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher amid optimism surrounding the company's F-150 Lightning vehicle. CEO Jim Farley earlier indicated the company has seen over 44,500 reservations in less than 48 hours. read more

What's Going On With Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, Alibaba And Pinduoduo Stock Today?

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV), read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, GM Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more