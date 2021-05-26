Here's Why Li Auto Stock Is Moving Today

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) shares are trading higher by 7.25% at $21.44 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results. The company also reported a 334.4% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries.

Li Auto reported quarterly losses of 6 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share. Li Auto also reported quarterly sales of $545.68 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $522.52 million.

Li Auto designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric SUVs. The company's Li ONE, is a six-seat, large electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions.