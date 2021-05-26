fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.61
332.36
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.23
342.95
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 0.52
417.72
+ 0.12%
TLT
+ 0.13
139.33
+ 0.09%
GLD
+ 0.16
177.79
+ 0.09%

Here's Why Li Auto Stock Is Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
May 26, 2021 10:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) shares are trading higher by 7.25% at $21.44 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results. The company also reported a 334.4% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries.

Li Auto reported quarterly losses of 6 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share. Li Auto also reported quarterly sales of $545.68 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $522.52 million.

Li Auto designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric SUVs. The company's Li ONE, is a six-seat, large electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On With Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, Alibaba And Pinduoduo Stock Today?

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV), read more

Here's Why Nio, Li Auto And Xpeng Are Moving

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) are all t read more

Tesla, Nio Significantly Cut From Baillie Gifford Portfolio, Here's What The Firm Bought Instead In Q1

Investment management firm Baillie Gifford shed significant stake in electric carmakers Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) in the first quarter and bought shares in vaccine maker Moderna Inc read more

So What's Up With Snap, Nio, Xpeng And Li Auto Today?

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher by 4% at $64.60 Thursday afternoon after Cowen maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and slightly raised its price target. read more