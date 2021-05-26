Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Xpeng, Marathon Digital Or Virgin Galactic?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Xpeng, Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain and Virgin Galactic.

Nomura Instinet analyst Martin Heung initiates coverage on Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) with a Buy rating and price target of $47.

B. Riley Securities analyst Lucas Pipes initiates coverage on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $47.

B. Riley Securities analyst Lucas Pipes also initiates coverage on Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) with a Buy rating and a price target of $43.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Ken Herbert initiates coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $35.