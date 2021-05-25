fbpx
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Luminar Technologies, Coinbase Or Virgin Galactic?

byHenry Khederian
May 25, 2021 9:40 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Luminar Technologies, Coinbase and Virgin Galactic Tuesday morning.

Berenberg initiates coverage on Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) with a Hold rating and announces a price target of $18.

Luminar Technologies is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the lidar and associated software that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements.

JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington initiates coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with an Overweight rating and announces a price target of $371.

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintains Coinbase with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $315 to $225.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates substantially all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform. Geographically, it derives a vast majority of its revenues from the US.

Morgan Stanley maintains Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) with an Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $30 to $25.

Virgin Galactic is a United States-based vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic also manufactures advanced air and space vehicles.

