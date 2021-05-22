fbpx
Danielle Shay Says Microsoft Is One Of The Best Long-Term Growth Stocks

byAdam Eckert
May 22, 2021 9:41 am
Danielle Shay Says Microsoft Is One Of The Best Long-Term Growth Stocks

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the best long-term growth stocks because of its consistency, Simpler Trading's Danielle Shay said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Microsoft has multiple product segments that continue to show growth, Shay told CNBC.

"Earnings are consistent quarter-over-quarter, year-over-year," she added.

The company reported earnings-per-share of $1.95 vs. $1.78 expected and revenue of $41.71 billion vs. $41.03 billion expected on April 27.

Microsoft presents a fantastic buying opportunity at current levels after its recent pullback, Shay said.

From a technical perspective, the stock bounced off of its 100-day simple moving average, she said, adding that she expects the stock to reach $270 per share in the near-term. 

Related Link: Is The Sell-Off In Disney, Intel And Microsoft Over?

Price Action: Microsoft traded as high as $263.19 and as low as $176.60 over a 52-week period. 

The stock closed down 0.53% at $245.17 Friday.

Photo courtesy of Microsoft.

