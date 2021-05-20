Tesla Analyst Dan Ives Sees Tesla At $1,000 In A Year

The recent decline in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock will be short-lived, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Tesla is experiencing a chip shortage and poor sales numbers in China, which has hurt the price short-term, Ives said.

Wedbush is not waiving "the white flag here on the Tesla bull thesis," he said, adding that a "green tidal wave" is coming for the industry.

Ives told CNBC that he expects the stock to be at $1,000 per share a year from now.

The Latest Tesla News: Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday that the Model S Plaid delivery event will take place on June 3.

Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event

June 3 at our California factory Fastest production car ever

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2021

TSLA Price Action: Tesla traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $157 over a 52-week period. The stock has traded down 21.71% over the last month and 28.44% over a three-month period.

Tesla shares were up 2.52% at $577.65 at last check.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.