fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.77
316.83
+ 1.79%
DIA
+ 2.60
336.84
+ 0.77%
SPY
+ 4.29
406.57
+ 1.04%
TLT
+ 1.17
134.94
+ 0.86%
GLD
+ 0.89
174.27
+ 0.51%

Tesla Analyst Dan Ives Sees Tesla At $1,000 In A Year

byAdam Eckert
May 20, 2021 11:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Analyst Dan Ives Sees Tesla At $1,000 In A Year

The recent decline in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock will be short-lived, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Tesla is experiencing a chip shortage and poor sales numbers in China, which has hurt the price short-term, Ives said.

Wedbush is not waiving "the white flag here on the Tesla bull thesis," he said, adding that a "green tidal wave" is coming for the industry. 

Ives told CNBC that he expects the stock to be at $1,000 per share a year from now.

The Latest Tesla News: Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday that the Model S Plaid delivery event will take place on June 3.

See Also: Cathie Wood Buys Another $39M Tesla Shares On Dip, Also Adds Bitcoin Plays Square, Coinbase

TSLA Price Action: Tesla traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $157 over a 52-week period. The stock has traded down 21.71% over the last month and 28.44% over a three-month period. 

Tesla shares were up 2.52% at $577.65 at last check. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Price Target Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Expects Bitcoin To Reach $500,000

Cathie Wood, founder, chief investment officer and CEO of Ark Invest, appeared on "The Bloomberg Businessweek" Wednesday for an interview.  Inflation Concerns: Wood told Bloomberg she thinks all assets are in a "risk-off period." read more

Elon Musk Threw The DOGE A Bone: What's Next?

Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) price fell following Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s "Saturday Night Live" appearance on May 8 and faltered again in sympathy with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), after “The Dogefather” announced in a tweet&nb read more

Famed Artificial Intelligence-Based ETF Has Loaded Up $1.4M Tesla Shares On Dip This Month

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: AMOM), an exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence, bought about $1.4 billion worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares on the dip earlier this month.</ read more

XPeng Holds Critical Support Going Into Earnings: A Technical Look

XPeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) is set to report its first-quarter 2021 earnings before the opening bell on Thursday amid an electric vehicle sector rout led by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). read more