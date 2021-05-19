Here's Why QuantumScape And Workhorse Are Moving

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) and Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading lower by 6.8% and 0.11%, respectively, Wednesday in sympathy with the broader market amid continued weakness in EV stocks as investors weigh the Fed's April minutes. Inflation and concerns of future rate hikes have weighed on investor sentiment recently.

QuantumScape is engaged in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles.

The following are the most recent analyst rating updates for Quantumscape.

Date Research Firm Current Rating, PT 3/09/21 Cowen & Co. Outperform, $57 3/04/21 Baird Neutral, $52 2/12/21 Morgan Stanley Overweight, $70 2/05/21 Goldman Sachs Neutral, $42

Workhorse designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircrafts in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

The following are the most recent analyst rating updates for Workhorse.