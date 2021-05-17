fbpx
QQQ
-3.19
329.58
-0.98%
DIA
-1.80
346.03
-0.52%
SPY
-2.12
418.61
-0.51%
TLT
-0.26
137.34
-0.19%
GLD
+ 1.99
170.70
+ 1.15%

How Corsair Is Leading The New Age Of Gaming

byAdam Eckert
May 17, 2021 11:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How Corsair Is Leading The New Age Of Gaming

Mitch Hoch talked about why he continues to like Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:CRSR) Monday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Money Mitch."

Corsair Gaming is focused on creating gear for gamers, but also on creating technology for content creation, Hoch said, adding that the content creation focus was an important step for the company. There are 2.8 billion gamers in the world, which implies a large total addressable market for the company, Hoch said. 26.5 million people watch livestreams on Twitch alone, he said. 

Hoch said he became a fan of the company when he learned about its streaming gear. The company offers an Elgato Stream Deck product that is the best available, according to Hoch.

Corsair Gaming has 26 product categories consisting of multiple best-in-class brands. 

CRSR Earnings: Corsair Gaming reported first-quarter financial results on May 4. The company reported earnings of 58 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 33 cents per share. It reported quarterly revenue of $529.41 million, which beat the estimate of $449.7 million.

CEO Andy Paul and CFO Michael Potter will present at the Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on June 1 and the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9.

These conferences could be catalysts for the stock, Hoch said. 

Related Link: Corsair Gaming's Stock Is Getting Ready For A Big Move, But Which Way?

CRSR Price Action: Corsair Gaming has traded as high as $51.37 and as low as $14.09 over a 52-week period. At last check Monday, the stock was up 0.68% at $31.78.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Opinion Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Corsair Gaming's Stock Is Getting Ready For A Big Move, But Which Way?

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares gapped up Tuesday then found some sellers and are now down 5%. read more

Why Corsair Could Be The Best Way To Play Booming Gaming Market

The video game sector has produced several winners in 2020. Recent IPO Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) reported its third-quarter earnings, which saw growth from the industry and products selling out as soon as they hit shelves. The company makes gaming-related gear and technology. read more