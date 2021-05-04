Corsair Gaming's Stock Is Getting Ready For A Big Move, But Which Way?

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares gapped up Tuesday then found some sellers and are now down 5%.

The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results, with $0.58 EPS beating the $0.33 estimate, while sales of $529.41 million beat the $449.7 million estimate.

Corsair Daily Chart Analysis

Corsair looks to be trading within an ascending triangle pattern and looks to be nearing the potential support line of the pattern.

The stock crossed above the 50-day moving average (green) Tuesday morning, but fell back below the moving average shortly after.

The stock not being able to hold above the moving average Tuesday morning shows this moving average may be a place of resistance.

Key Levels To Watch

The $36 level previously held as resistance as the stock struggled to get above this level for a period of time.

Beyond the $36 resistance, the stock may not find a strong area of resistance again until it nears the $48 level.

What’s Next?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock be able to break above the $36 and consolidate. After consolidation above resistance, bulls would like to see the stock build higher lows up towards the $48 resistance.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fail to hold the higher low support. Below this support the stock may see a strong push downwards.