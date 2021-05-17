Why Disney Stock Is Moving Today

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are trading lower by 1.6% at $170.97 in Monday's pre-market session despite an announcement Disneyland Paris will re-open on June 17.

Shares of Disney might be faltering after AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has confirmed media reports that the companies will merge AT&T’s WarnerMedia’s assets with Discovery’s platform for the creation of a standalone global entertainment company… Read More

Truist Securities analyst Matthew Thornton also maintains Disney with a Buy and lowers the price target from $205 to $200.