fbpx
QQQ
-2.91
329.30
-0.89%
DIA
-1.05
345.28
-0.31%
SPY
-1.42
417.91
-0.34%
TLT
-0.29
137.37
-0.21%
GLD
+ 1.00
171.69
+ 0.58%

Why Disney Stock Is Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
May 17, 2021 10:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are trading lower by 1.6% at $170.97 in Monday's pre-market session despite an announcement Disneyland Paris will re-open on June 17.

Shares of Disney might be faltering after AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has confirmed media reports that the companies will merge AT&T’s WarnerMedia’s assets with Discovery’s platform for the creation of a standalone global entertainment company… Read More

Truist Securities analyst Matthew Thornton also maintains Disney with a Buy and lowers the price target from $205 to $200.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Happening With Disney Today?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher by 1.61% at $180.71 Thursday morning in anticipation of second-quarter earnings results after market close. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Disney, Nike, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and software and aerospace giants. read more

Carnival And American Airlines Soar As The SPY Closes Higher

U.S. indices traded sharply higher Friday as stocks continued to rebound following a sell-off earlier in the week. read more

Disney's Stock Needs The Magic Of Volume: A Technical Look Ahead Of Earnings

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is set to release its second-quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday after the bell. read more