fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.29
314.05
+ 1.66%
DIA
+ 2.88
337.35
+ 0.85%
SPY
+ 4.87
405.31
+ 1.19%
TLT
+ 0.74
135.07
+ 0.54%
GLD
+ 0.95
170.20
+ 0.56%

4 Stocks To Watch, According To Benzinga's Jason Raznick

byAdam Eckert
May 14, 2021 10:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
4 Stocks To Watch, According To Benzinga's Jason Raznick

Jason Raznick, the founder and CEO of Benzinga, made an appearance on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep" Friday to discuss the opportunities he sees in the market right now. 

Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB:VYGVF) could see some bids, Raznick said. Account openings are strong, he noted, citing the company's announcement in April

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) still has room to run, Raznick said, adding that he owns the stock and is down slightly on his position. 

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) is another reopening trade that the Benzinga CEO likes.

The stock looks like it needs to hold the $120 level, "PreMarket Prep" co-host Dennis Dick said, adding that if the stock breaks down below $120, he would recommend exiting the trade. 

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) could trend higher. Raznick noted that he made a call for the stock to reach $60 by August a few weeks ago. He still owns his position and said if the stock pulls back to $38-$39 per share, he plans to "triple up."

Related Link: Why Benzinga's Founder Expects Six Flags To Reach $60 By August

Price Action: Voyager Digital is up 321.03% year-to-date.

Caesars Entertainment is up 27.06% year-to-date.

Wynn Resorts is up 8.50% year-to-date.

Six Flags Entertainment is up 23.11% year-to-date.

Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Score Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois

Score Media and Gaming Inc’s (NASDAQ: SCR) mobile sportsbook app, theScore Bet, will be available in Illinois later this year, the company  read more

Betting On BETZ As New Year Rapidly Brings Sports Betting Consolidation Rumors

The first trading day of 2021 is today, but before 2021 arrived in terms of equity market openings, market participants are being treated to some rumors on the mergers and acquisitions front. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AstraZeneca, Disney, Ford, GE, Roku And More

AstraZeneca HQ and research center in Cambridge, United Kingdom read more

Which Casino Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios via stocks, options and forex trading. read more