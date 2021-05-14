4 Stocks To Watch, According To Benzinga's Jason Raznick

Jason Raznick, the founder and CEO of Benzinga, made an appearance on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep" Friday to discuss the opportunities he sees in the market right now.

Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB:VYGVF) could see some bids, Raznick said. Account openings are strong, he noted, citing the company's announcement in April.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) still has room to run, Raznick said, adding that he owns the stock and is down slightly on his position.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) is another reopening trade that the Benzinga CEO likes.

The stock looks like it needs to hold the $120 level, "PreMarket Prep" co-host Dennis Dick said, adding that if the stock breaks down below $120, he would recommend exiting the trade.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) could trend higher. Raznick noted that he made a call for the stock to reach $60 by August a few weeks ago. He still owns his position and said if the stock pulls back to $38-$39 per share, he plans to "triple up."

Price Action: Voyager Digital is up 321.03% year-to-date.

Caesars Entertainment is up 27.06% year-to-date.

Wynn Resorts is up 8.50% year-to-date.

Six Flags Entertainment is up 23.11% year-to-date.

Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay.