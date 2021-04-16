Why Benzinga's Founder Expects Six Flags To Reach $60 By August

Benzinga founder Jason Raznick expects Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to reach $60, he said Friday on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep."

Unless there is a COVID-19 resurgence, Raznick said he doesn't see any reason for the stock to be trading below $60 per share by August.

Benzinga's Mitch Hoch told Raznick that he "agrees 100%."

Raznick said he's down on his position in Six Flags. His position in the theme park company is small, but if the stock goes down 10%, he said he plans to buy more.

The California Department of Public Health allowed for the reopening of entertainment venues beginning April 1. Six Flags is up 40.26% year-to-date amid reopening optimism.

Six Flags recently announced that it will report first quarter earnings on April 28.

SIX Price Action: Six Flags was up 1.56% to $48.03 at last check Friday.

