What's Happening With Disney Today?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are trading higher by 1.61% at $180.71 Thursday morning in anticipation of second-quarter earnings results after market close.

Traders and investors will likely be watching for how Disney's theme park business revenues are performing now that Disneyland is welcoming visitors, as well as if the company mentions anything about having any trouble finding workers to take care of resorts and theme parks.

See also: How to Buy Disney Stock

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said calls outpaced puts by about 1.5 to 1 on Wednesday. This would normally be bullish, but Disney averaged more than 2 to 1 over the last 20 days so the action was somewhat less bullish… Read More

(Photo: Ella deKross via Unsplash)