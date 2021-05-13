fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.06
313.83
+ 0.97%
DIA
+ 4.75
331.44
+ 1.41%
SPY
+ 5.02
400.69
+ 1.24%

What's Happening With Disney Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 13, 2021 11:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Happening With Disney Today?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are trading higher by 1.61% at $180.71 Thursday morning in anticipation of second-quarter earnings results after market close.

Traders and investors will likely be watching for how Disney's theme park business revenues are performing now that Disneyland is welcoming visitors, as well as if the company mentions anything about having any trouble finding workers to take care of resorts and theme parks. 

See also: How to Buy Disney Stock

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said calls outpaced puts by about 1.5 to 1 on Wednesday. This would normally be bullish, but Disney averaged more than 2 to 1 over the last 20 days so the action was somewhat less bullish… Read More

(Photo: Ella deKross via Unsplash)

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Disney's Stock Needs The Magic Of Volume: A Technical Look Ahead Of Earnings

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is set to release its second-quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday after the bell. read more

Stock Wars: Disney Vs. Comcast

Benzinga’s Stock Wars series matches up two leaders in a major industry sector, allowing readers to decide which company is the better investment. read more

Nike And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Higher To Close The Week

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following worse-than-expected jobs data, which has led to investor speculation the Fed will continue stimulus activity. read more

Disney And Boeing Fall In A Mixed Day For The Markets

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as traders and investors continue to weigh comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested rates may need to rise to prevent the economy from overheating. read more